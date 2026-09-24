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Ask Carol - Alternative Indie-Rock Duo

Ask Carol - Alternative Indie-Rock Duo

Ask Carol
Alternative Indie-Rock Duo
Doors: 6pm • $15 /adv • $20/door
Limited Seating/ Standing Show

We are so excited to welcome Ask Carol back to the Zócalo stage! Hailing from the remote Norwegian mountain community of Auma, Ask Carol is a high-energy alt-rock duo that packs the punch of a full four-piece band. Merging fierce, distorted guitars and thundering live loops with a distinct Nordic, melancholic twist, this world-touring outfit balances mean, grungy riffs with riven by frontwoman Carol's unique, self-engineered bass/guitar tracking system and powerful, dynamic vocals.

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266
Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/

Whiskey Creek Zócalo
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Whiskey Creek Zócalo
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com
https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com

Artist Group Info

wczocalo@gmail.com
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 East
Silver City, New Mexico 88022
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com
https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com