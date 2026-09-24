Ask Carol

Alternative Indie-Rock Duo

Doors: 6pm • $15 /adv • $20/door

Limited Seating/ Standing Show

We are so excited to welcome Ask Carol back to the Zócalo stage! Hailing from the remote Norwegian mountain community of Auma, Ask Carol is a high-energy alt-rock duo that packs the punch of a full four-piece band. Merging fierce, distorted guitars and thundering live loops with a distinct Nordic, melancholic twist, this world-touring outfit balances mean, grungy riffs with riven by frontwoman Carol's unique, self-engineered bass/guitar tracking system and powerful, dynamic vocals.

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.

Whiskey Creek Zócalo

11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266

Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/

