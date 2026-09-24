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Andrés Miguel Cervantes / Noelle & The Deserters/ Kit Center - Roots Americana/ Country-Folk

Andrés Miguel Cervantes / Noelle & The Deserters/ Kit Center - Roots Americana/ Country-Folk

Andrés Miguel Cervantes / Noelle & The Deserters/ Kit Center
Three Performances!
Roots Americana/ Country-Folk
Doors: 6pm • $15/adv • $20/door
Limited First Come Seating

Grounded in the heart-worn traditions of 1960s classic country and folk, Mexican American singer-songwriter Andrés Miguel Cervantes builds a cinematic "Western Noir" soundtrack. Shifting between lonesome, psychedelic pedal steel sweeps and intricate acoustic fingerpicking reminiscent of Bert Jansch, Cervantes crafts beautiful, haunting snapshots of both internal and external landscapes.
Bridging styles of Southwestern honky-tonk, Noelle & The Deserters deliver a masterclass in classic outlaw country. Fronted by the commanding vocals of singer-songwriter Noelle Fiore, their music channels the timeless spirit of legends like Loretta Lynn and Emmylou Harris wrapped in a vibrant, modern perspective.
Refusing to be bound by a single genre, California singer-songwriter Kit Center crafts a distinct, sun-powered acoustic soundscape. Floating freely between country-tinged ballads, stripped-back drum machine folk, and howling psychedelia, his music carries an easy, weighted feeling affectionately known as "heavy mellow".

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266
Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/

Whiskey Creek Zócalo
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Whiskey Creek Zócalo
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com
https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com

Artist Group Info

wczocalo@gmail.com
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 East
Silver City, New Mexico 88022
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com
https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com