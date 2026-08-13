Acoustic Musicians Craig Winston and Randy Granger

Craig Winston, outstanding classical guitarist from Denver in a program including works by Antonio Lauro and J.S. Bach, and Las Cruces favorite, musician and storyteller Randy Granger whose music was recently featured in the Ken Burns film The American Buffalo. Visit craigwinston.net and randygranger.net

Tickets are $20 per concert. While tickets will be available at the door, reservations are recommended and can be made by calling BBT at 575-523-1223. Seats will be reserved with a credit card, but payment will be made at the door. A portion of each ticket sale will benefit Mesilla Valley Community of Hope "Tents to Rents". Visit mvcommunityofhope.org