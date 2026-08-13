© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Acoustic Musicians Craig Winston and Randy Granger

Acoustic Musicians Craig Winston and Randy Granger

Craig Winston, outstanding classical guitarist from Denver in a program including works by Antonio Lauro and J.S. Bach, and Las Cruces favorite, musician and storyteller Randy Granger whose music was recently featured in the Ken Burns film The American Buffalo. Visit craigwinston.net and randygranger.net

Tickets are $20 per concert. While tickets will be available at the door, reservations are recommended and can be made by calling BBT at 575-523-1223. Seats will be reserved with a credit card, but payment will be made at the door. A portion of each ticket sale will benefit Mesilla Valley Community of Hope "Tents to Rents". Visit mvcommunityofhope.org

Black Box Theatre
$20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Randy Granger
hangguy@gmail.com
http://randygranger.net
Black Box Theatre
430 N. Main St.
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
575-523-1223
nstcbbt@no-strings.org
www.no-strings.org