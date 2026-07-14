LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Saddle up for a wild ride at the world premiere of ACID WESTERN, an unforgettable evening of Wild West Arts at the historic Rio Grande Theatre on Saturday, September 12, 2026. ACID WESTERN blends live music, championship trick roping, immersive video art, and interactive storytelling into a one-of-a-kind celebration of the mythology of the West.

Featuring New Mexico's own Betty Benedeadly, whose signature "twang-edelic" sound has been described as "aural hallucinations and sensory bliss" with songs that capture "the heartbeat of the desert." Her cinematic music influenced by spaghetti westerns provides the soundscape of the evening, transporting audiences to a place where the frontier ends and the surrealist begins. ACID WESTERN also features Chris McDaniel, a Guinness Book of World Records holder and acclaimed trick roper from New Orleans, bringing his award-winning bullwhip artistry, cowboy comedy, and breathtaking Wild West skills that have delighted audiences across the globe. Original video collage and visual art inspired by the stark beauty of the desert landscape create an immersive backdrop inspired by the Acid Western genre.

Before the curtain rises, artist and filmmaker Dr. Julia Smith invites audiences onto the trail with an interactive multimedia presentation tracing the surprising origins of the Acid Western. Through rare archival footage, film clips, and stories from her documentary Birth of the Acid Western, she uncovers a little-known chapter of Southern New Mexico film history that helped redefine the mythology of the American West.

ACID WESTERN is presented by Dr. Lucky Presents, producer of acclaimed events including Cocktails & Cabaret and Blue Revue.

This family-friendly event features open seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Giddy up and get your tickets now at the Rio Grande Theatre box office or online. Guests can enjoy concessions at the beautifully restored Rio Grande Theatre in the heart of downtown Las Cruces.

About the Artists:

Signed to Desert Records, Betty Benedeadly serves up twang-edelic, foot-stompin, banjitar-driven arrangements that explore spaghetti westerns, experimental folk, indie bluegrass, surf & roots rock. She has published several albums, described as “some lost soundtrack to a spaghetti Western directed by David Lynch, the atmospheric album combines elements of surf, folk, psychedelic rock, blues, country and ambient desert music.”

World Champion trick roper Chris McDaniel brings the charm of the Wild West everywhere he roams. This 2-time world record holder for bullwhips uses his special skills, comedy, and cowboy songs to wrangle up a great time for audiences. As featured on The Late Show With David Letterman,with Neil Patrick Harris and Reba McEntire on NBC’s Best Time Ever, and on Little Big Shots: Forever Young Edition with Steve Harvey, and in two Broadway national tours, his original one man show "Ropes, Whips, and Songs About Cows" has been met with critical claim and rave reviews. His contributions to the variety arts won him the Historical Circus Society's Candlelight Award.

Artist and filmmaker Dr. Julia Smith presents an interactive multimedia introduction drawn from her documentary Birth of the Acid Western. Through rare archival footage, film clips, and live commentary, she explores the discovery of Orville Wanzer's little-known 1965 feature The Devil's Mistress and the surprising history of experimental filmmaking in southern New Mexico. Blending film history, personal investigation, and audience interaction, Smith traces the origins of a forgotten cinematic legacy that helped shape the acid western. Her work combines archival research, documentary filmmaking, and cultural history to uncover overlooked stories from the American Southwest.

Dr. Lucky blew into New Mexico in 2018 and stayed, bringing with her decades-long experience in New York City nightlife. She has hosted shows at the KiMo Theatre (Albuquerque) produced a resident show at the Hotel Andaluz (2018 - 2023), and now produces shows in Las Cruces at the Rio Grande Theatre and at Grounded. Her critically acclaimed “Surrealist Burlesque” series – described as “Socrates meets Stripping” by Brooklyn Paper -- ran for nine seasons at Coney Island USA and has been featured in The New York Times, The Village Voice, Timeout NY, AM/PM, among others. Dr. Lucky has been featured locally in The Las Cruces Bulletin, Desert Exposure, The Round Up, and many others. Learn more at www.lynnsally.com & www.doctorofburlesque.com.