Acid Mother Temple w/ Magick Potion

Legendary Psych Rock from Japan!

Doors: 6pm • $20/adv • $25/door

The unstoppable Japanese quintet Acid Mothers Temple brings their legendary, boundary-pushing psychedelic space-rock odyssey to our stage. Known for highly hypnotic and intensely loud improvisational journeys, the band seamlessly bridges the gap between 1960s acid-rock devotion, driving krautrock rhythms, and modern avant-garde noise. Led by guitarist Makoto Kawabata, their music often shifts from tranquil, cosmic chants to frantic, atonal instrumental frenzies that are both experimental and deeply spiritual.

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.

Whiskey Creek Zócalo

11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266

Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/

