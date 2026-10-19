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A Journey Through Middle Eastern Debka and Performance and Dinner

A Journey Through Middle Eastern Debka and Performance and Dinner

Join us for an afternoon of Middle Eastern dance and culture with performance artist Nabila Land. Discover heritage through dialect, music, folk art, and traditional dress, then stay for dinner by Yalla Falafel.

Rentfrow Studio Theatre
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

NMSU-LEAP and ECAR
575646-2422
ecar@nmsu.edu
https://www.instagram.com/ecarnmsu/
Rentfrow Studio Theatre
3161 Williams Ave
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88003