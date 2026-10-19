A Journey Through Middle Eastern Debka and Performance and Dinner
A Journey Through Middle Eastern Debka and Performance and Dinner
Join us for an afternoon of Middle Eastern dance and culture with performance artist Nabila Land. Discover heritage through dialect, music, folk art, and traditional dress, then stay for dinner by Yalla Falafel.
Rentfrow Studio Theatre
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
NMSU-LEAP and ECAR
575646-2422
ecar@nmsu.edu
Rentfrow Studio Theatre
3161 Williams AveLas Cruces, New Mexico 88003