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8th Annual 24-Hour Hunger Strike

8th Annual 24-Hour Hunger Strike

Our 8th Annual 24-Hour Hunger Strike is happening September 17-18, and we need your help! We are asking community members and social media influencers to either sign up as a Hunger Striker or donate to support one of our participants.

Our goal is to have 125 Hunger Strikers participate, and if each participant raises just $200, we would already be halfway to our overall fundraising goal. Every participant and every donation brings us closer to providing more food and resources for families in need.

This year, we are also introducing fundraising incentives to help motivate and reward our Hunger Strikers. Participants who reach certain fundraising milestones will become eligible to win exciting prizes and experiences, including movie passes from Allen Theatres, A Spaceport America tour and experience for up to four guests, Two wine tasting experiences from New Mexico Vintage Wines and plenty of gift cards from local restaurants.

We are excited to make this year's Hunger Strike our most successful yet. Please join us or donate.

Casa de Peregrinos
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Casa de Peregrinos
5754967186
devasst@casadeperegrinos.org
casadeperegrinos.org
Casa de Peregrinos
999 W Amador Building 1
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88005
5752157058
marco.o@cdp-inc.org
casadeperegrinos.org