Día De Los Muertos in Las Cruces: Arte, Música y Cultura

Join us for the 3rd Annual Día De Los Muertos in Las Cruces: Arte, Música y Cultura, a community celebration honoring remembrance, tradition, and the richness of our cultura.

This year's event moves to Plaza de Las Cruces and features:

- Juried Art Exhibit Contest

- Community Organizations Ofrenda Contest

- Community Ofrenda

- Live performances by Grupo Canek, Mariachi Alma de Las Cruces and cultural dancers

- Vendor Mercadito

- Silent Auction

- Interactive calavera painting activation supported by Main Street Las Cruces Arts & Cultural District

- Lowrider Show and Shine presented by Slow & Low Car Club Nuevo Mexico

- Food Trucks and Antojitos Area sponsored by Paleteria La Reyna Michoacana

- Complimentary pan dulce and café de olla, while supplies last, sponsored by Tacos & Shell-ah's

- Wine and Beer Garden hosted by Amaro Winery

General Admission remains FREE to the community.

New this year is our paid Early Access VIP Shopping Experience, created specifically for guests who requested an elevated experience and more time to explore and support our local vendors and artists. VIP guests receive two hours of early shopping, first access to participating artists and Mercadito vendors, a complimentary drink and an official event tote.

Sunday, November 1, 2026

Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N. Main St.

Early Access VIP: 3:00-5:00 p.m.

General Admission: 5:00-9:00 p.m.

Presented by Powerhouse Diva, LLC, with support from:

- DNExpress

- Aligned Amplification

- Gustavo Muñiz Woodcuts

- City of Las Cruces

- Las Cruces Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

- Alma d'Arte

- Hutton Broadcasting

- New Mexico Advocates for the Arts

- Main Street Las Cruces Arts & Cultural District

- Slow & Low Car Club Nuevo Mexico

- Katana Sai Entertainment

- Community Bridge Advocacy

Register and learn more at https://LasCrucesDiaDeLosMuertos.com.