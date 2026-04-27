2026 Silver City CLAY Festival Market

The 2026 Silver City CLAY Market takes place during the final weekend of the annual CLAY Festival, Saturday, June 20th, 10am-4pm and Sunday, June, 21st, 10am-2pm. Twenty southwest clay artists will be selling their hand crafted work in the historic Murray Hotel’s ballroom. Their pieces will display diverse building and decorating techniques and will range from functional to sculptural. There will be live music on Saturday from noon-2pm and food will be sold in the lobby of the hotel. Come mingle with artists while you shop for unique ceramic work to add to your home or gift to someone special. This event is free!