12th Annual GFWC Progress Club Golf Tournament Fundraiser
12th Annual GFWC Progress Club Golf Tournament Fundraiser
Help us to help our community at large by signing up for our Annual Golf Tournament. Our largest fundraiser of the year netted over $50,000 last year for donations to veterans, students in need, victims of domestic abuse, and others suffering the challenges of poverty and health issues. Sign up your team, or donate today for a day of fun and prizes benefitting our community as a whole.
Red Hawk Golf Club
07:30 AM - 11:31 AM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
GFWC Progress Club of Las Cruces
Red Hawk Golf Club
7502 Red Hawk Golf Rd.Las Cruces, New Mexico 88012