KRWG Public Media mourns the loss of Christian P. Valle, production manager, mentor and friend

Our TV Production manager Christian Valle passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 46 on August 3rd, 2026. To say our hearts are broken is an understatement. The grief, love, admiration and respect for Christian has been a testament to his impact. His love for working with NMSU journalism students is evident in their capability, skills and positive attitudes. Christian is gone far too soon, but his legacy will last forever.

Watch Christian Slideshow Memorial.mp4

Click here to watch Christian Valle's award-winning documentary Clara Belle Williams: Pioneer in Education:

Watch this intervew Christian Valle had about the documentary:

See more of Christian's work on his KRWG profile page and KRWG's Awards page: