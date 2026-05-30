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Saturday Sports: NBA Playoffs; men's French Open champion; remembering an NHL great

NPR | By Scott Simon
Published May 30, 2026 at 5:42 AM MDT

NPR'S Scott Simon and sportswriter Howard Bryant discuss a big game 7 in the NBA playoffs and a very hot French Open.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon