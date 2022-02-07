-
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Richard Parker, Op-Ed contributor to The New York…
-
Las Cruces, NM – Part one of a two-part interview on this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, with host Emily Guerra and with El Paso-based…
-
June 6, 2014 – Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, Emily Guerra revisits with the Mexico Bureau Chief for the Dallas…
-
August 9, 2013 – Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, Emily Guerra bridges the community with Mexico Bureau Chief of the Dallas Morning News,…