-
When dance professors Paco Antonio and Ray Backlund put together a dance concert – as they have for the “Rhythm Nights” concerts this month – they look…
-
Flamenco dancer and teacher Frank “Paco Antonio” Gilpin first heard flamenco music when he was a dance student at UNM, and immediately enrolled in a…
-
Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with Frank Gilpin, a.k.a. Paco Antonio, New Mexico State…
-
Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with Co-Director of Sol y Arena, and Associate Dance…