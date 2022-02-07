-
It’s not often that Las Cruces hosts the world premiere of a symphony. But we will next week, when the NMSU Wind Symphony premieres “Reaching Nirvana,”…
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with the Doña Ana Arts Council Executive…
When NMSU violin professor Simon Gollo was still a student in Switzerland, he was introduced to a work by the French Romantic composer Ernest Chausson, a…
Three dozen Las Cruces students will make their concert debut this weekend as the newly-formed Las Cruces Youth Orchestra, fulfilling a dream of Simon…
One of the foremost composers of our day, Osvaldo Golijov grew up in Argentina when Astor Piazzolla was composing and performing his famous tangos…
This weekend, more than 100 young musicians ranging from age 12 to mid-20s will come together to perform in both Las Cruces and Juarez in a pair of…
This year’s 9th annual NMSU/Warner Hutchison Contemporary Arts Festival will be a two-day celebration of contemporary music, dance, drama, and narration,…
Violist Julio Campos and violinist Amalia Zeitlin grew up making music in Las Cruces, played in the Las Cruces High School Chamber Orchestra, and decided…
All three members of the Reveron Trio live far from their native Venezuela and far from each other in the United States. But when they get together to…
What makes busy musicians want to start a new ensemble? For Venezuelan cellist Horacio Contreras, who teaches in Wisconsin and performs frequently around…