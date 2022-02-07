-
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with New Mexico State University Research…
Mezzo-soprano Kirstin Chavez has been called “the Carmen of a lifetime,” and has performed the renowned opera by Georges Bizet in some 40 different…
For more than 500 years, Brazilians have created and danced to music drawn from a rich and colorful mix of influences: Amerindian, African, Portuguese,…
February 13, 2014 – Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, Emily Guerra bridges the community with Las Cruces Sun News Digital Editor, Lucas…
November 7, 2014 – Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, Emily Guerra bridges the community with Project in Motion Dance Company (PIM) Assistant…
September 13, 2014 – Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, Emily Guerra profiles Hispanic leaders in the community. Her guest is Las Cruces City…
June 27, 2014 – Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, Emily Guerra bridges the community with (NMSU) New Mexico State University Associate…
February 28, 2014 – Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, Emily Guerra bridges the community with life-long activist, Elisa Maria Sanchez. She was…