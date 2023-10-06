Lior Lapid

Search Query
Show Search
News
Local Newscasts
KRWG News
Regional News
NPR National News
NPR World News
KRWG News This Week
All Programs A-Z
KRWG News | Election Center
Shaky Ground Collaboration
Your Local Weather
Check Live Road Conditions
Local Newscasts
KRWG News
Regional News
NPR National News
NPR World News
KRWG News This Week
All Programs A-Z
KRWG News | Election Center
Shaky Ground Collaboration
Your Local Weather
Check Live Road Conditions
Watch
Watch LIVE TV
Television Schedule
Watch PBS Kids
KRWG Specials
Fronteras: A Changing America
Newsmakers
Borderland Storytellers
Your Legislators
Community Connection
Living Here
Watch LIVE TV
Television Schedule
Watch PBS Kids
KRWG Specials
Fronteras: A Changing America
Newsmakers
Borderland Storytellers
Your Legislators
Community Connection
Living Here
Listen
Radio Schedule
Morning Edition
Performance Today
Fresh Air
Here and Now
All Things Considered
TED Radio Hour
Weekend Edition - Saturday
Weekend Edition - Sunday
Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me
Hidden Brain
World Cafe
Radio Schedule
Morning Edition
Performance Today
Fresh Air
Here and Now
All Things Considered
TED Radio Hour
Weekend Edition - Saturday
Weekend Edition - Sunday
Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me
Hidden Brain
World Cafe
Local
Voice Of The Public
Intermezzo
Fiesta!
PUENTES
Monday Business Watch
The Bulletin On The Radio
Local Viewpoints
Silver City Report
Alamogordo NOW
El Paso Matters
StoryCorps
The Science Digest
Voice Of The Public
Intermezzo
Fiesta!
PUENTES
Monday Business Watch
The Bulletin On The Radio
Local Viewpoints
Silver City Report
Alamogordo NOW
El Paso Matters
StoryCorps
The Science Digest
Our Partners
PBS Kids
World
BBC News
PBS NewsHour
Fronteras Reports
Next Avenue
Marketplace
New Mexico Public Media Collection
News 22 Student Newscasts
PBS Kids
World
BBC News
PBS NewsHour
Fronteras Reports
Next Avenue
Marketplace
New Mexico Public Media Collection
News 22 Student Newscasts
About Us
Mission
KRWG Hosts & Staff
Awards and Honors
Editorial Policy
Local Viewpoints Policy
Social Media/Comment Policy
Airwaves Guide
Mission
KRWG Hosts & Staff
Awards and Honors
Editorial Policy
Local Viewpoints Policy
Social Media/Comment Policy
Airwaves Guide
Support Us
Become A Member or renew
Payroll Deduction
Sustainer FAQs
Donate Your Car
Underwriting
KRWG Passport
Planned Giving
Shop PBS
Become A Member or renew
Payroll Deduction
Sustainer FAQs
Donate Your Car
Underwriting
KRWG Passport
Planned Giving
Shop PBS
Connect
Community Calendar
Submit Event to Community Calendar
Where To Watch & Listen
Report Technical Issues
Outage Updates
Parking Permit for Visitors
Contact Us
Community Calendar
Submit Event to Community Calendar
Where To Watch & Listen
Report Technical Issues
Outage Updates
Parking Permit for Visitors
Contact Us
facebook
instagram
twitter
youtube
© 2023 KRWG
Menu
News that Matters.
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KRWG
All Streams
News
Local Newscasts
KRWG News
Regional News
NPR National News
NPR World News
KRWG News This Week
All Programs A-Z
KRWG News | Election Center
Shaky Ground Collaboration
Your Local Weather
Check Live Road Conditions
Local Newscasts
KRWG News
Regional News
NPR National News
NPR World News
KRWG News This Week
All Programs A-Z
KRWG News | Election Center
Shaky Ground Collaboration
Your Local Weather
Check Live Road Conditions
Watch
Watch LIVE TV
Television Schedule
Watch PBS Kids
KRWG Specials
Fronteras: A Changing America
Newsmakers
Borderland Storytellers
Your Legislators
Community Connection
Living Here
Watch LIVE TV
Television Schedule
Watch PBS Kids
KRWG Specials
Fronteras: A Changing America
Newsmakers
Borderland Storytellers
Your Legislators
Community Connection
Living Here
Listen
Radio Schedule
Morning Edition
Performance Today
Fresh Air
Here and Now
All Things Considered
TED Radio Hour
Weekend Edition - Saturday
Weekend Edition - Sunday
Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me
Hidden Brain
World Cafe
Radio Schedule
Morning Edition
Performance Today
Fresh Air
Here and Now
All Things Considered
TED Radio Hour
Weekend Edition - Saturday
Weekend Edition - Sunday
Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me
Hidden Brain
World Cafe
Local
Voice Of The Public
Intermezzo
Fiesta!
PUENTES
Monday Business Watch
The Bulletin On The Radio
Local Viewpoints
Silver City Report
Alamogordo NOW
El Paso Matters
StoryCorps
The Science Digest
Voice Of The Public
Intermezzo
Fiesta!
PUENTES
Monday Business Watch
The Bulletin On The Radio
Local Viewpoints
Silver City Report
Alamogordo NOW
El Paso Matters
StoryCorps
The Science Digest
Our Partners
PBS Kids
World
BBC News
PBS NewsHour
Fronteras Reports
Next Avenue
Marketplace
New Mexico Public Media Collection
News 22 Student Newscasts
PBS Kids
World
BBC News
PBS NewsHour
Fronteras Reports
Next Avenue
Marketplace
New Mexico Public Media Collection
News 22 Student Newscasts
About Us
Mission
KRWG Hosts & Staff
Awards and Honors
Editorial Policy
Local Viewpoints Policy
Social Media/Comment Policy
Airwaves Guide
Mission
KRWG Hosts & Staff
Awards and Honors
Editorial Policy
Local Viewpoints Policy
Social Media/Comment Policy
Airwaves Guide
Support Us
Become A Member or renew
Payroll Deduction
Sustainer FAQs
Donate Your Car
Underwriting
KRWG Passport
Planned Giving
Shop PBS
Become A Member or renew
Payroll Deduction
Sustainer FAQs
Donate Your Car
Underwriting
KRWG Passport
Planned Giving
Shop PBS
Connect
Community Calendar
Submit Event to Community Calendar
Where To Watch & Listen
Report Technical Issues
Outage Updates
Parking Permit for Visitors
Contact Us
Community Calendar
Submit Event to Community Calendar
Where To Watch & Listen
Report Technical Issues
Outage Updates
Parking Permit for Visitors
Contact Us
facebook
instagram
twitter
youtube
Lior Lapid
Intermezzo
Chess and music: A two-part interview with national chess master Lior Lapid
Leora Zeitlin
Interview with Lior Lapid
Listen
•
31:08