-
When you’re one of the 98 players in the Mesilla Valley Concert Band, you’re used to playing in a large ensemble, usually in a sizable section of other…
-
December may be the one month of the year most associated with music, and every December, the Mesilla Valley Concert Band delivers with a concert of…
-
One of the missions of the Mesilla Valley Concert Band is “is to give young conductors and experienced conductors an opportunity to conduct a group at…
-
What began as a simple conversation thirty years ago outside the NMSU Music Building has today become one of Las Cruces’ most beloved and enduring musical…