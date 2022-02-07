-
If you love jazz, this is the weekend to jump in. The Jumpstart Jazz Festival is already in full swing at New Mexico State University, featuring several…
The first thing one sees on the website of composer James Grant is his invitation to “connect and collaborate.” And that’s exactly what he and local…
When guitarist Marcos Cavalcante was growing up in Brazil, his parents – both of whom were musicians – would not allow popular music to be played in their…
This year’s 9th annual NMSU/Warner Hutchison Contemporary Arts Festival will be a two-day celebration of contemporary music, dance, drama, and narration,…
For clarinetist Mike Sizer and cornetist Dave Jellema, jazz grabbed them early in life. “I knew at age 14 that’s all I ever wanted to do. Especially when…
Echoes from a legendary murder in Mesilla’s famed Double Eagle Restaurant will be heard tonight in “Grave,” a new theatrical music piece that will be…
Ask members of the Great American Trio to describe the music of American composer James Grant, and you’ll hear a string of praise: “warm”, “beautiful,”…
Tuba jazzman Jim Shearer and Dixieland clarinetist Mike Sizer have been talking about playing a gig together for years, but it took until now for that…
Ghosts, spook lights and other strange phenomena inspired the “Haunted America Suite,” by Justin Raines, an NMSU graduate now working as a composer in Los…