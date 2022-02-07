Dona Ana Lyric Opera

-
The challenge for anyone producing opera in the 21st century is “to make the music jump off the page and into the hearts and ears of our listeners,” says…
Kurt Weill’s enormous contributions to music and musical theater will come to life in two performances of “From Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill,” the…
The heartrending ancient myth of Orpheus and Eurydice hardly seems like material for a scathing satirical opera, but that’s exactly what the 19th-century…
Henry Purcell’s opera “Dido and Aeneas” tells of how Queen Dido is rejected by her beloved Aeneas, and how she chooses death rather than live without him.…