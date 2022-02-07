Alma D'Arte Charter High School

-
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with two Las Cruces charter school…
-
Flamenco dancer and teacher Frank “Paco Antonio” Gilpin first heard flamenco music when he was a dance student at UNM, and immediately enrolled in a…
-
Valentine’s Day is over, but you can still share the love this weekend with the Scaffolding Theatre Company’s latest production, a five-course meal and…
-
Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with Frank Gilpin, a.k.a. Paco Antonio, New Mexico State…
-
September 13, 2013 – Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, Emily Guerra bridges the community with Artistic Producer and Founder of the Court Youth…
-
September 7, 2013 – Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, Emily Guerra bridges the community with Artistic Producer and Founder of the Court Youth…