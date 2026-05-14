© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG Newscasts
KRWG Latest Newscasts

KRWG News for Thursday, May 14 at 7:45 a.m.

By KRWG News and Partners
Published May 14, 2026 at 7:47 AM MDT

Election 2026 coverage continues tonight on television at 7pm with Republican candidates for governor in an interview-style forum. Duke Rodriguez, Gregg Hull, and Doug Turner share their plans to address top issues facing the state, including education. In the second of a three-part preview, we'll hear from Gregg Hull. Plus, KRWG's Abigail Salas visits a new exhibit in El Paso highlighting the history of a World Cup team on the other side of the border.

KRWG Latest Newscasts
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners