KRWG News for Thursday, May 14 at 7:45 a.m.

Election 2026 coverage continues tonight on television at 7pm with Republican candidates for governor in an interview-style forum. Duke Rodriguez, Gregg Hull, and Doug Turner share their plans to address top issues facing the state, including education. In the second of a three-part preview, we'll hear from Gregg Hull. Plus, KRWG's Abigail Salas visits a new exhibit in El Paso highlighting the history of a World Cup team on the other side of the border.