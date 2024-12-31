© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG Newscasts
KRWG Latest Newscasts

KRWG News for Tuesday, December 31 at 7:45 a.m.

By KRWG News and Partners
Published December 31, 2024 at 12:08 PM MST

Thursday night at 7:30 on KRWG TV's Fronteras A Changing America, the program features a conversation about U.S. immigration law and border policy.

In this second of two previews, KRWG's Jonny Coker talks with Melissa Lopez, an attorney and executive director of Estrella del Paso, an organization that provides free immigration legal services in the borderland. They also discuss how the Biden Administration and Trump Administration may differ with these policies.

KRWG Latest Newscasts
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners