KRWG News for Tuesday, December 31 at 7:45 a.m.

Thursday night at 7:30 on KRWG TV's Fronteras A Changing America, the program features a conversation about U.S. immigration law and border policy.

In this second of two previews, KRWG's Jonny Coker talks with Melissa Lopez, an attorney and executive director of Estrella del Paso, an organization that provides free immigration legal services in the borderland. They also discuss how the Biden Administration and Trump Administration may differ with these policies.

