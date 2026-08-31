KRWG News This Week - state's high court pauses issuance of air, water permits for Project Jupiter and more
KC Counts looks back at the week's top stories and interviews from KRWG Public Media. This week, the state's high court paused issuance of air, water permits for Project Jupiter, we talked with the state director for Imagination Library of New Mexico about Dolly Parton's legacy of literacy, visited a historic site and learned about concerns regarding proposed changes to the designation and preservation of such sites, and a whole lot more!