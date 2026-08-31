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KRWG News This Week

KRWG News This Week - state's high court pauses issuance of air, water permits for Project Jupiter and more

By KC Counts
Published August 31, 2026 at 9:46 AM MDT
Project Jupiter rendering courtesy of STACK Infrastructure.

KC Counts looks back at the week's top stories and interviews from KRWG Public Media. This week, the state's high court paused issuance of air, water permits for Project Jupiter, we talked with the state director for Imagination Library of New Mexico about Dolly Parton's legacy of literacy, visited a historic site and learned about concerns regarding proposed changes to the designation and preservation of such sites, and a whole lot more!

KRWG News This Week
KC Counts
KC Counts has been broadcasting to Southern New Mexico and West Texas audiences for over 30 years. She hosts "All Things Considered" weekday afternoons from 4-7 p.m., and you can watch KC on "Fronteras: A Changing America" on television from KRWG Public Media.
See stories by KC Counts