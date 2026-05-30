KRWG News This Week - A conversation with Pass the Sopapillas Podcast Host Manuel Gonzalez and more

Due to required maintenance on Sunday, May 31, over-the-air viewers in Alamogordo and El Paso may experience a loss of signal from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. Service for TDS, Dish, DirecTV, U-verse, and Spectrum customers may also be impacted. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as this necessary maintenance is completed.
KC Counts has been broadcasting to Southern New Mexico and West Texas audiences for over 30 years. She hosts "All Things Considered" weekday afternoons from 4-7 p.m., and you can watch KC on "Fronteras: A Changing America" on television from KRWG Public Media.