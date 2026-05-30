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Due to required maintenance on Sunday, May 31, over-the-air viewers in Alamogordo and El Paso may experience a loss of signal from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. Service for TDS, Dish, DirecTV, U-verse, and Spectrum customers may also be impacted. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as this necessary maintenance is completed.
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KRWG News This Week

KRWG News This Week - A conversation with Pass the Sopapillas Podcast Host Manuel Gonzalez and more

By KC Counts
Published May 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM MDT
Manuel Gonzalez, NM Poet Laureate and host of Pass the Sopapillas
Manuel Gonzalez, NM Poet Laureate and host of Pass the Sopapillas
KRWG News This Week
KC Counts
KC Counts has been broadcasting to Southern New Mexico and West Texas audiences for over 30 years. She hosts "All Things Considered" weekday afternoons from 4-7 p.m., and you can watch KC on "Fronteras: A Changing America" on television from KRWG Public Media.
See stories by KC Counts