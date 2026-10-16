James Blanchard and the Las Cruces Chamber Music Society present inaugural concert

James Dion Blanchard, who began his musical life while growing up in Las Cruces, recently moved back and has started a new music organization, the Las Cruces Chamber Music Society. The organization’s goal is to bring world-class musicians and ensembles to the region, starting with an inaugural concert on October 25.

Blanchard has built an impressive resume since leaving home: he studied at Rice University and Juilliard, founded two award-winning wind quintets, has performed with such orchestras as the New York Philharmonic and the London Symphony, and is a regular guest conductor of the Orchestra Society of Philadelphia.

“I’ve been working on this idea of the Chamber Music Society for several months, and I believed that if I truly wanted to ensure its long-term success and to ensure that I have a positive impact on the community, I should be here while I grow it,” he told Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin. Another draw was to work with Michael Mapp, Director of Bands at NMSU, with whom Blanchard is now studying conducting.

In this wide-ranging conversation, Blanchard talks about the inspiration he found from his musical family – his father, Jim Blanchard, was the long-time band director at Zia Middle School – and the all-French program that he will present. Joining Blanchard in the concert is oboist Tamer Edlebi, assistant principal oboist of the Fort Worth Philharmonic, who was a classmate of Blanchard at Rice, and pianist Forrest Eimold, who Blanchard first heard perform in 2023 and has wanted to perform with ever since. The concert will include music Philippe Gaubert, Maurice Ravel, Francis Poulenc, Pierre Sancan, and Jean-Philippe Rameau.

The free concert takes place on Sunday, October 25 at 3 p.m. at the Atkinson Recital Hall. Musical clips in the interview come from:

• Francis Poulenc: “Elégie,” from Sonata for Oboe and Piano, performed by Allan Vogel and Bryan Pezzone (Delos cd #3235);

• Pierre Sancan: “Animé,” from Sonatine, performed by Ruth Kasckow and Christopher Brennan (Flutemuse cd #67392);

• Maurice Ravel: “Modéré,” from Sonatine, performed by the Lumina Duo (MSR cd #1643).