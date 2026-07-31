Renowned El Paso author and artist Benjamin Alire Sáenz dies at 71 and more By KRWG News and Partners Published July 31, 2026 at 8:45 AM MDT Listen • 5:38 Mark Lambie / El Paso Times file photo Benjamin Alire Sáenz is pictured in his writing studio in 2020, the year he received the Texas Institute of Letters' Lifetime Achievement Award. His award-winning body of work includes the PEN/Faulkner-winning "Everything Begins and Ends at the Kentucky Club" and the bestselling "Aristotle and Dante" novels. Bob Moore, El Paso Matters President and CEO, covers top stories each week.