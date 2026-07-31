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Regional News
El Paso Matters

Renowned El Paso author and artist Benjamin Alire Sáenz dies at 71 and more

By KRWG News and Partners
Published July 31, 2026 at 8:45 AM MDT
Benjamin Alire Sáenz is pictured in his writing studio in 2020, the year he received the Texas Institute of Letters' Lifetime Achievement Award. His award-winning body of work includes the PEN/Faulkner-winning "Everything Begins and Ends at the Kentucky Club" and the bestselling "Aristotle and Dante" novels.
Mark Lambie / El Paso Times file photo
Benjamin Alire Sáenz is pictured in his writing studio in 2020, the year he received the Texas Institute of Letters' Lifetime Achievement Award. His award-winning body of work includes the PEN/Faulkner-winning "Everything Begins and Ends at the Kentucky Club" and the bestselling "Aristotle and Dante" novels.

Bob Moore, El Paso Matters President and CEO, covers top stories each week.

El Paso Matters
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