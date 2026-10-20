Holloman Air Force Base opens motel and more

Adrian Hedden, managing editor for El Rito Media, has the top stories from Alamogordo and Otero County.

Scott Brocato:

We talked last week about flock cameras. Now we have a current status; they recently had a meeting about that. What were the results?

Adrian Hedden:

Well, the meeting was mainly just to hear from the community. They were able to speak to the County Sheriff Black and the police chief, David Kunihiro, just to kind of talk about where the flock cameras are, you know, as far as their use in the community. They voiced, local residents were able to voice some concerns about them. it's kind of an issue with privacy for a lot of people. These cameras track cars and, kind of automatically generate speeding tickets and things like that. So, there's just been a lot of pushback, I think, in a lot of communities. Alamogordo is no different. A few people spoke, just about their concerns. We'll see if they, continue to be used or, what comes of this.

Scott Brocato:

And moving on to Holloman Air Force Base: they recently opened a motel for Holloman folks.

Adrian Hedden:

Yeah, so those who work on the base at Holloman Air Force Base, they tend to cycle people in and out on a seasonal basis or a monthly basis. So Holloman recently opened this motel to provide month-long rentals for people working on the base temporarily. We heard that in just a couple of weeks, it's already completely filled up. So just a sign of the impact that Holloman has on Alamogordo. You know, people are just saying that this has been needed for a long time because he's been an issue.

Scott Brocato:

And let's move on to your new reporter, Miles Barth. He's going to have a new feature starting this week or next week: The Search for Lunch.

Adrian Hedden:

Yeah, Miles wanted to do some more in the community, highlight local businesses and things like that, as opposed to just writing these news stories. So it's going to be called The Search for Lunch in Alamogordo. He's planning to go out and review local restaurants, calls it a man on the street-style article. You know, this is what you experience when you go to these places. So hopefully readers will enjoy that.

Scott Brocato:

Sounds like a tough gig! And finally, looking ahead, there's a school board meeting happening October 21st.

Adrian Hedden:

Yep, on Wednesday, October 21st this week, the school meeting is coming up. So we'll be covering that. It's just all things going on at the school district. They haven't sent their agenda out yet, but it should be out later today. But I just wanted to let everyone know we'll be there. We'll be covering it and hoping people will be interested.

Scott Brocato:

All right, sounds good. And where can people read about those stories and more?

Adrian Hedden:

It's all at alamagordonnews.com.