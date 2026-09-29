Otero County Fair wrap-up and more

Scott Brocato:

It's fall, it's fair season, and Otero County just had a big fair.

Spencer Fordin:

That's right, Scott. We just had the Otero County Fair here in Alamogordo. It's the most attended event in Otero County all year. It was a three-day event, and they had the rodeo, they had the local animals that win awards. They had the desserts and the produce that is locally grown. Everybody came out to experience everything that Otero County has to offer.

Scott Brocato:

And next week is another big thing, we've been actually discussing this: the Space Hall of Fame induction. Talk about that.

Spencer Fordin:

Yes, sir. Next week is the 50th anniversary of the New Mexico Museum of Space History, located right here in Alamogordo. And they're going to have an induction for their International Space Hall of Fame, which is housed at the organization, at the facility. Twins Mark and Scott Kelly are part of the induction class, as is the Mercury 13 and mathematician Katherine Johnson, physicist Michel Mayor, and original nurse Dolores D. O'Hara, who is the person who took the blood and helped all the original astronauts pass their tests in order to get up into space.

Scott Brocato:

And finally, there's an upcoming 5K breast cancer awareness run.

Spencer Fordin:

That's going to be on October 3rd from 8:30 to noon. It's being run by Christus Southern New Mexico Cancer Center. It's one of the biggest health providers in town. And this is their first annual 5K. They're trying to raise awareness for the people who are fighting breast cancer in our community.

And where can folks read about those stories and more?

Spencer Fordin:

They can see all this news on alamagordonews.com.

Scott Brocato:

All right, Spencer Gordon, managing editor for Alamagordo News. Thanks for joining us. We'll talk to you next week.

Spencer Fordin:

Thank you, Scott.