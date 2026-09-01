Police-involved officer shooting and more

Scott Brocato:

Let's start with a shooting, a police-involved officer shooting that happened last week.

Spencer Fordin:

Yes, last week, Alamogordo police officers, they showed up at a home following a call of a suicidal man armed with a rifle. And they tried to negotiate with him. They tried to get him outside so they could deal with the situation. But ultimately, he came outside armed with a rifle and he was shot at and killed by four officers. The state police are now investigating it. They're trying to see whether it was a justified shooting or what has to happen in the aftermath.

Scott Brocato:

On a little bit of a lighter note, the Space Museum is having a lecture series as part--I guess this is part of their current Jubilee celebration?

Spencer Fordin:

Yes. Well, they have a monthly lecture series called the Launch Pad Lecture. And this month they have a lecture on the ancient peoples of New Mexico and how they would read the constellations to know when it was time to plant, when it was time to harvest, to do all those things. And they had a archaeologist who, that's his specialty, and he's gonna be in town talking about it.

Scott Brocato:

And when is that happening?

Spencer Fordin:

That is happening on Friday at the Museum of Space History.

Scott Brocato:

And finally, there's also an event, a suicide prevention event that's coming up.

Spencer Fordin:

Yes, it's called Changing the Narrative on Suicide. It's a suicide prevention community event and there will be information, there will be resources, there will be guest speakers. And they're just going to talk about how important it is to be resources for each other here in the community, to watch out for each other. And then later in the day, there's going to be a fitness and a dance schedule for everybody to work out together after they have their talk.

Scott Brocato:

All right, sounds good. And where can folks read about those stories and more?

Spencer Fordin:

They can find all that at almagordonews.com.