Special benefit plans may cut healthcare expenses for NM seniors

Enrollment by New Mexico seniors in a program designed to reduce medical costs is lower than expected and experts said a gift this Grandparents Day weekend could be learning if your family members qualify.

Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans combine healthcare coverage into one program to lower medical costs, add extra benefits and help manage care.

Marian Cabanillas, Medicaid and Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan executive for UnitedHealthcare, said such plans can also offer benefits like hearing, dental, vision and help with transportation.

"Many times, grandparents end up being the support system for their families. We want to make sure that grandparents and caregivers are aware they may qualify for a D-SNP plan," Cabanillas explained.

New Mexico has the highest percentage of children raised by relatives and extended family in the U.S., in part because almost 50% of state residents have Hispanic ancestry, and extended family care is a core cultural value.

Cabanillas pointed out for older adults who care for grandchildren, finding ways to de-stress and improve nutrition are critical to reducing the odds of developing chronic illnesses like diabetes or heart disease. Cabanillas noted dual plans offer additional benefits for preventive care, healthy food options and can even include things like help with paying for utilities or over-the-counter products.

"It doesn't have any additional cost tied to it. The beauty of these programs is that it allows you to keep both your Medicare and your Medicaid coverage, so you don't lose anything. In fact, you just gain more," Cabanillas stressed.

Cabanillas emphasized dual plans are designed for people who may need more help because of disabilities, age or health conditions. In New Mexico, approximately 18,000 grandparents and other relatives are raising almost 70,000 grandchildren. Nationwide, the number is nearly 8 million.

Those interested in Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans can visit CelebrateGrandparents.com to learn more about the benefits.

UnitedHealthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on healthcare.