New Mexico among top states for August's Perseid meteor showers

Those living in New Mexico will have one of the clearest views of this week's Perseid meteor showers, one of nature’s most awe-inspiring sights.

A new study from the Action Network ranks New Mexico among the top 10 states for viewing and this year, the timing of a new moon will enhance the show.

Robert Lunsford, contributor to the American Meteor Society, said most meteors are the size of a pea and are not very bright but sometimes they are the size of a tennis ball, known as a fireball.

"Every now and then you get one even larger, the size of a volleyball or a basketball, and those will be brighter than the full moon. And they quite often leave persistent trains in the sky that look like smoke trails that last a minute or two," Lunsford explained.

The yearly Perseid meteor shower is active until Aug. 24. Lunsford encouraged people to get away from city lights to catch the best view. New Mexico lawmakers passed the Night Sky Protection Act in 2019 to prioritize dark skies for human health, wildlife and the economy.

Although the ideal time to spot meteors is the hours just before dawn, Lunsford pointed out it is still worth it to watch the sky earlier in the evening, even soon after it gets dark. Lunsford called it "nature's fireworks display" and a great family event.

"Take your kids and every now and then you'll see a meteor zip by. It's real fun to have a competition, have each family member facing a different direction and then see who can see the most meteors," Lunsford suggested.

New Mexico's high elevation, dry air and low population density make it a top spot for stargazing, with nine official International Dark Sky-certified locations.