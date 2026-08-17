Despite protests, work underway in West Texas' Big Bend

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has started work on the federal government’s plans to increase border security at Big Bend National Park in West Texas.

CBP says crews are preparing for construction of new access roads and installation of detection technology.

There has been ongoing opposition to the plans from landowners, conservationists and elected officials since the plans were announced last year.

Grahame Jones, executive director of the Texas Conservation Alliance, said the federal government plans to spend more than $7 billion in an area where less than 2% of border crossings occur.

"The natural topography, the landscape, it's a natural barrier. And there's some folks that come across there, and a wall or a vehicle barrier isn't really going to change that," Jones said.

Initial plans from the Trump administration were to build a 30-foot border wall in the national park as well as Big Bend Ranch State Park, but Jones points out that plans have continuously changed, and the federal government isn't communicating with local or state officials.

Outgoing U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-TX, sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin asking Mullin to stop the work and meet with local elected officials and residents of the region.

A new federal lawsuit was also recently filed to halt construction.

Jones said more people are starting to speak out, and he said he hopes that will lead to a halt on the project.

"You have so many people across the political spectrum and ideologies and all these different opinions, but they're all coming together to oppose what's going on in the Big Bend. You would think normally people would at least take a pause and have some public forum discussions," Jones said.

Several people are expected to speak out against the projects at this week’s Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting.