Texas leads the nation in uninsured kids under 6

Texas has the highest uninsured rate in the United States for children younger than age 6, according to a new report from the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families.

The report shows that between 2022 and 2024, the uninsured rate for that age group in Texas rose to 10.8%.

The increase is part of a national trend, said Elisabeth Wright Burak, a senior fellow at the center. She said Texas was one of many states that removed eligible children from Medicaid after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of states did that really quickly, made decisions that not only disenrolled a lot of people, but disenrolled a lot of children, and in turn, a lot of children that would have otherwise stayed eligible,” Burak said.

The first six years of a child’s life are among the most critical periods for health and brain development. Burak said missing doctor’s appointments during those years could lead to more costly care in the future.

The uninsured rate for children younger than 6 increased in 16 states during the two-year period. Most children can get insurance coverage through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Burak said the findings show an alarming reversal in progress on children’s health coverage over the past decade.

“National and state policymakers need to really keep an eye on what's going on with coverage, especially for young kids, or they could lose out on really important services when they need them,” Burak said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends more frequent primary-care visits from birth to age 3 to monitor developmental milestones.