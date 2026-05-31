Seven Cabins Fire activity expected to grow with warmer, drier and windier weather

Here is the latest full update on the Seven Cabins Fire burning in the Capitan Mountain Wilderness. The fire started May 14th after a medical transport plane crashed on its way from Roswell to Ruidoso, killing all four personnel on board.

Acres: 29,167

Personnel: 836 personnel

Containment: 51% Contained

Highlights: Considering the variability of the weather, current operational preference is to keep the fire within its current footprint. Fuels continue to be consumed so smoke can be expected until a season-ending event.



Operations: On Saturday, clear skies, warm temperatures and low humidity brought increased activity within the fire perimeter. Overnight, downslope winds pushed the fire lower, increasing acreage by about 200 acres. Today expect more fire activity due to even higher temperatures and lower humidity. It is estimated 200 - 1000 acres may be added today. Crews will continue to work to secure the edges and prevent heat sources from threatening containment lines. Others will continue to patrol, remaining alert to unexpected weak spots in the containment and address any that they find. Fire suppression repair continues on roads, fences, and other manmade and natural features. Seed has been received and seeding has begun in an effort to repair dozer lines, helipads, and other places where firefighting efforts have disturbed topsoil and ground cover. Crews using masticators and chippers are converting downed and standing vegetation to produce mulch and chips that are less likely to carry a flame and more quickly decompose into the soil. Structure protection groups will continue helping landowners harden their homes and other buildings south of the fire area.

Weather: Today is expected to be drier and warmer than Saturday with moderate winds. Relative humidity may reach as low as 8%. Chances of precipitation start growing as Monday progresses with likely evening thunderstorms the next couple of days after that. Peak storm activity is forecast for Tuesday night. Thunderstorms bring moisture but also the potential of new starts from lightning. Crews are ready to respond to any new fire activity in the area.

Smoke: Saturday, increased fire activity brought increases in smoke from within the perimeter. Smoke on dry days will continue today and for the foreseeable future. But impacts from the smoke should remain within the immediate vicinity of the fire. For air quality information, please check local conditions at Fire.AirNow.gov .

Closures and Warnings: A forest closure is in effect across the Capitan Mountain area, extending east and south of Highway 246 to the Forest Service boundary and continuing south to Forest Service Road 57. Baca campground is included in the closure. Stage 1 fire restrictions also remain in effect. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place over the fire to ensure safe access for firefighting aircraft. If a drone enters the restricted airspace, all firefighting aircraft must be grounded to ensure safety. Remember “If You Fly, We Can’t.”

Forest Closure Order: ( https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/lincoln/alerts/order-03-08-01-26-001-seven-cabins-fire-closure )

Fire Restrictions: ( https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/lincoln/alerts/order-03-08-26-001-stage-1-fire-restrictions )



Evacuations: Evacuation statuses continue to be evaluated daily. The SET status remains in place, including the Fort Lone Tree area down to Padilla Ranch, extending east to Forest Road 57 and the Forest boundary. The SET status for State Highway 246 from mile marker 13 to the ridgeline of the Capitan Mountains near Boy Scout Mountain remains in place.

Residents in all SET areas should stay alert to changing conditions and be prepared to leave if necessary. For more information or to sign up for alerts, visit

( https://www.lincolncountynm.gov/services/fire___emergency_services/index.php ).

Safety: Although smoke has decreased across the fire area, crews, heavy equipment, and machinery remain active in and around the incident. The safety of firefighters and the public is our highest priority, and we ask everyone to stay aware of ongoing operations. Fire personnel will continue working along area road systems, and increased caution from the public helps keep both firefighters and community members safe.

Seven Cabins Fire Information

Phone: 505-217-0120 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Email: 2026.sevencabins@firenet.gov

Web: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmlnf-seven-cabins-fire

Social: www.facebook.com/sevencabinsfire