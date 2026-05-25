Seven Cabins Fire reaches 40% containment while new fire on Mescalero Reservation draws response

According to a post on social media, Mescalero Fire Rescue reports that as of Monday afternoon at a little before 3:30, the Cienigita Springs Fire was approximately .69 acres in size and "creeping around on the ground".

Approximately 40 personnel, 4 engines, 2 helicopters and a dozer have been assigned to the fire, which is located on the ridge of Cienigita Springs Canyon.

The cause has not been determined. Thunderstorms have been moving through the region. More updates on this developing story will be posted as they become available.

Here is the full update for Monday from the Lincoln National Forest on the Seven Cabins Fire:

Acres: 26,443 Start Date: May 14, 2026

Location: Capitan Mountain Wilderness Cause: Human caused

Personnel: 966 personnel Fuels: Heavy dead fuels in the

Containment: 40% Contained Peppin burn scar

Resources: 41 crews | 46 engines | 7 helicopters | 46 Water Tenders | 10 dozers

Highlights: Crews continue to make positive progress around the fire. Taking advantage of higher relative humidity and cloud cover, crews successfully completed an offensive ignition operation from Base Road west then south on Capitan Gap Road to the ridgeline.

Operations: Yesterday, crews along with aerial resources made significant progress with an offensive ignition operation along Base Road and Capitan Gap Road. “Some old-school firefighting happened today when air operations were shut down at 10:30 this morning” said Operations Section Chief Ely Pfoutz. Firefighters had to hold the line against erratic winds without the support of aircraft. Today, crews will continue to patrol and mop-up along Base Road moving East. The fire has remained quiet on the east side and crews continue to patrol the line to ensure there are no hot spots near the containment lines. Aircraft were utilized earlier in the day until thunderstorms moved into the area. Structure protection and prep at Lone Tree Bible Ranch and Arabela will continue today as well as improvements to the check line to temporarily hold fire growth.

Weather: Storms moved across the fire area dropping little rain over the fire yesterday. Rain and thunderstorms are predicted to move across the area today.

Smoke: Smoke is still visible along the south side of the mountain, where smoldering fuels continue to produce fire activity. For air quality information, please check local conditions at Fire.AirNow.gov .



Closures and Warnings: A forest closure remains in place, encompassing the Capitan Mountain area, from Highway 246 around the Forest Service boundary and south to the South Base Trail System. Baca campground is included in the closure. Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in effect. There is a temporary flight restriction (TFR) in place over the fire to ensure safe access for firefighting aircraft. If you fly, we can’t. If a drone enters the airspace, all firefighting aircraft must be grounded to ensure safety.

Forest Closure Order: ( https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/lincoln/alerts/order-03-08-01-26-001-seven-cabins-fire-closure )

Fire Restrictions: ( https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/lincoln/alerts/order-03-08-26-001-stage-1-fire-restrictions )



Evacuations: Evacuation statuses are evaluated daily. A new Set status area was implemented yesterday to include the area of Ft. Lone Tree and South Base Rd. east of Capitan Gap Road. GO status evacuations remain in effect from State Highway 246 to the ridge top of the Capitan Mountains, between mile marker 13 and Boy Scout Mountain. Residents in this area should leave the area to ensure their safety. There is a SET status evacuation north of Highway 246 between mile marker 13 and Boy Scout Mountain, for more information or to sign up for alerts, visit ( https://www.lincolncountynm.gov/services/fire___emergency_services/index.php ).

Safety. Aircraft are expected to be used this morning before the storms move in. There still is a TFR in place over the fire. Remember- “If you Fly We Can’t. Firefighter and public safety are our number one priority. Please use caution when driving through areas where personnel are working.

Seven Cabins Fire Information

Phone: 505-217-0120 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Email: 2026.sevencabins@firenet.gov

Web: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmlnf-seven-cabins-fire

Social: www.facebook.com/sevencabinsfire

