© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mescalero Apache Tribe reports fire on reservation

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published May 25, 2026 at 6:18 PM MDT
A helicopter conducts bucket drops on the Cienigita Springs Fire on the Mescalero Apache Reservation.
Mescalero Apache Fire Rescue
A helicopter conducts bucket drops on the Cienigita Springs Fire on the Mescalero Apache Reservation.

According to a post on social media, Mescalero Fire Rescue reports that as of Monday afternoon at a little before 3:30, the Cienigita Springs Fire was approximately .69 acres in size and "creeping around on the ground".

Approximately 40 personnel, 4 engines, 2 helicopters and a dozer have been assigned to the fire, which is located on the ridge of Cienigita Springs Canyon.

The cause has not been determined. Thunderstorms have been moving through the region. More updates on this developing story will be posted as they become available.
Regional News
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners