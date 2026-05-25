Mescalero Apache Tribe reports fire on reservation

According to a post on social media, Mescalero Fire Rescue reports that as of Monday afternoon at a little before 3:30, the Cienigita Springs Fire was approximately .69 acres in size and "creeping around on the ground".

Approximately 40 personnel, 4 engines, 2 helicopters and a dozer have been assigned to the fire, which is located on the ridge of Cienigita Springs Canyon.

The cause has not been determined. Thunderstorms have been moving through the region. More updates on this developing story will be posted as they become available.

