NM see progress, fears reversals in child well-being

It took a devastating pandemic and increased federal spending to reduce child poverty in New Mexico and across the U.S. but those dollars are gone and the numbers are rising.

From a nationwide historic low of 5% in 2021, child poverty more than doubled to 13% in 2024. A new report from New Mexico Voices for Children shows more kids went without health insurance due to increased costs.

The issue is only expected to get more severe due to changes under the Trump administration's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act." It made significant cuts to both Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Emily Wildau, research and policy analyst and Kids Count coordinator for New Mexico Voices for Children, said inflation is playing a big role.

"We'll see people getting hungrier and we'll see people struggling more and more to make ends meet," Wildau projected. "I think that's especially salient with the rising costs of everything. Everything's still really expensive for people."

State lawmakers have tried to help, passing a bill to opt out of some federal changes meant to provide tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy. Senate Bill 151 helps New Mexico avoid losing around $140 million in state revenue, which can help fund local programs.

In terms of positive results, the Voices for Children report found the number of families receiving child care assistance has doubled since 2021. The report tracked various indicators across four key areas: economic security, education, health, and family and community.

The federal cuts to SNAP are the largest in history and New Mexico lawmakers have appropriated $12 million to continue providing food assistance for those affected. Nonetheless, Wildau noted families still could face shortages.

"There's a reason this has been a federal program," Wildau stressed. "And there's a reason that it has been really, really effective in addressing poverty and providing people with enough food, or with support to have more access to more food in their households."

New Mexico has one of the highest poverty rates and largest proportions of residents relying on SNAP assistance. Still, the supplemental poverty rate for the state's children is about 10%, falling below the 13% national average.