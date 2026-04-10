NM's faith, tribal leaders call foul on Chaco Canyon fast-track drilling

Purposeful and underhanded is how New Mexico's faith and tribal leaders describe the Trump administration's recent action to overturn protections against oil and gas drilling on culturally significant land.

Chaco Culture National Historical Park has been protected by a 10-mile mineral leasing buffer since 2022. Now, the Bureau of Land Management wants to revoke the Biden-era agreement. A public comment period is typically 60 days but was reduced to seven starting April 1 – just as the religious holidays began.

Joey Sanchez, who chairs the All Pueblo Council of Governors, called the BLM's proposal and process disrespectful.

"This was talked about – everybody was involved – it wasn't just a one-sided discussion," he said. "I mean, we would have liked 20 miles, but you have to at least, somewhat compromise in the sense of the overall protection, and this is what came to be."

The original protection agreement was reached after 150 days for public comment, seven public meetings and more than a year of discussion. As part of the review process for reversing the agreement, the BLM is expected to prepare a draft Environmental Assessment in the next 90 days.

Chaco Culture National Historical Park was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987.

The Rev. Andrew Black of Santa Fe's First Presbyterian Church said it includes more than 2,000 archaeological sites the agreement was designed to protect for the next 20 years.

"It was also to allow the archeologists and the cultural study and the wildlife and ecological study of that larger area," he said. "and to see how that landscape and eco-system is intact and how it all speaks to one another within the UNESCO World Heritage Site and the buffer."

Sanchez found it ironic that the Trump administration has initiated efforts to reinstall controversial statues toppled during 2020 protests – including one of Christopher Columbus – but at the same time refuses to respect lands that have been home to Indigenous people for a millennium.

"It's just heart-wrenching," he said. "We've been here for thousands of years, but yet we're put in second place. When we're needing something protected, we have to prove that without a doubt that we were there, they don't believe us."

Faith and tribal leaders are calling on the Department of the Interior to keep Greater Chaco protections in place, extend the public comment period and hold in-person hearings.