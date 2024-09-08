Cooley runs for 2 fourth-quarter TDs as Liberty rallies, beats New Mexico St. 30-24

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Quinton Cooley had 112 yards rushing and ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, CJ Bazile Jr. returned a fumble 22-yard for a TD and Liberty rallied from a 14-point deficit Saturday night to beat New Mexico State 30-24.

Unsportsmanlike conduct and defensive pass interference penalties gave New Mexico State set up a 2-yard scoring run by Parker Awad to make it 24-15 with 7:42 left in the game. Cooley answered with a 27-yard TD run and, after the Flames defense forced a punt, Cooley ripped off a 44-yard touchdown to cap a seven-play, 90-yard drive that gave Liberty its first lead of the game at 30-24 with 1:05 to play.

Awad finished 9-of-21 passing for 156 yards with two touchdowns for the Aggies. Seth McGowan had 66 yards rushing and Mike Washington ran for 61.

Monte Watkins caught a screen pass and raced untouched down the right sideline for a 64-yard touchdown that gave New Mexico State (1-1, 0-1 Conference USA) a 10-0 lead and McGowan's 5-yard touchdown reception made it 17-3 lead with 13:15 left in the second quarter.

Colin Karhu, who kicked a 39-yard field goal in the first quarter, connected from 31- and 29-yards out as Liberty (2-0, 1-0) trimmed its deficit to 17-9 at halftime. Neither team scored until Quinton Reese strip-sacked Parker Awad to set up Bazile's TD with 9:45 to play and, after the 2-point conversion attempt failed, it was a two-point game.