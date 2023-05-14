© 2023 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Border crossings are off from last week's highs as US pins hopes for order on mobile app

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published May 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM MDT
Border Coverage.png

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — With demand far outstripping available slots, a new U.S. government mobile phone app has been an exercise in frustration for many asylum hopefuls. It also is a test for the Biden administration’s strategy of coupling new legal paths to entry with severe consequences for those who don’t follow them. Homeland Security

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the Border Patrol made 6,300 arrests Friday — the first day after pandemic-era asylum restrictions known Title 42 expired -- and 4,200 on Saturday. That’s sharply below the 10,000-plus on three days last week as migrants rushed to get in before new policies to restrict asylum took effect.

Regional News
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners