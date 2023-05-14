Border crossings are off from last week's highs as US pins hopes for order on mobile app

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — With demand far outstripping available slots, a new U.S. government mobile phone app has been an exercise in frustration for many asylum hopefuls. It also is a test for the Biden administration’s strategy of coupling new legal paths to entry with severe consequences for those who don’t follow them. Homeland Security

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the Border Patrol made 6,300 arrests Friday — the first day after pandemic-era asylum restrictions known Title 42 expired -- and 4,200 on Saturday. That’s sharply below the 10,000-plus on three days last week as migrants rushed to get in before new policies to restrict asylum took effect.