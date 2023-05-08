NRC starts special inspection of New Mexico uranium facility

EUNICE, N.M. (AP) — The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has begun a special inspection at the Urenco USA uranium enrichment facility in southeastern New Mexico. NRC officials say the inspection follows an April 21 incident involving the operation of a crane near a building that handles uranium hexafluoride without the required safety controls present. They say there are concerns about safety protocols at the site and that warrants additional NRC inspection as it involves a breakdown of controls designed to prevent chemical, radiological and criticality nhazards, which are the primary concern at U.S. fuel cycle facilities. Two similar events last year at the Urenco USA facility prompted the NRC to propose a $70,000 civil penalty.