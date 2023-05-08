© 2023 KRWG
Regional News

NRC starts special inspection of New Mexico uranium facility

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published May 8, 2023 at 9:58 PM MDT
Regional News
EUNICE, N.M. (AP) — The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has begun a special inspection at the Urenco USA uranium enrichment facility in southeastern New Mexico. NRC officials say the inspection follows an April 21 incident involving the operation of a crane near a building that handles uranium hexafluoride without the required safety controls present. They say there are concerns about safety protocols at the site and that warrants additional NRC inspection as it involves a breakdown of controls designed to prevent chemical, radiological and criticality nhazards, which are the primary concern at U.S. fuel cycle facilities. Two similar events last year at the Urenco USA facility prompted the NRC to propose a $70,000 civil penalty.

Regional News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.