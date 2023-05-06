© 2023 KRWG
Regional News

Democratic US Sen. Martin Heinrich seeks 3rd term in NM seat

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published May 6, 2023 at 10:18 PM MDT
Martin Heinrich
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP
/
FR171810 AP
FILE - Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., listens during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to examine worldwide threats at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Heinrich announced on Thursday, May 4, 2023 that he will seek a third term in the 2024 election cycle as he champions causes from gun safety to abortion access and a transition to cleaner sources of energy. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades,File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico will seek a third term next year as he champions causes from gun safety to abortion access to a transition toward cleaner sources of energy. A win would extend Democratic domination of New Mexico’s Congressional delegation.

Heinrich announced his reelection campaign Thursday in an online video that also highlighted federal spending on roads, bridges and wildfire relief. Immediate endorsements came from influential state Democrats including first-term Attorney General Raúl Torrez and House Speaker Javier Martínez of Albuquerque. Heinrich's initial campaign pitch to voters touches on his advocacy for expanding early childhood education as well as 2022 federal gun legislation.

