New Mexico investigates more potential abuse, neglect claims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials have identified dozens of cases of potential abuse and neglect after completing wellness checks on thousands of developmentally disabled people around the state. The state Health Department announced Friday that it has checked on all 6,815 clients receiving services through a wavier program. Home repairs and other environmental concerns were found at 50 sites. Sixty-one site visits resulted in reports of potential abuse, neglect and exploitation.

Officials say each incident is being investigated. The wellness checks

were prompted by abuse claims that were made public in March. The state terminated contracts with four providers in the Albuquerque area at the time.