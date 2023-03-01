Police: Motive for Albuquerque double homicide still unknown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have yet to determine why a man fatally stabbed two people before shooting himself last week at an Albuquerque home.

The offender's name hasn't been released, as his relatives have not yet been notified, police said Monday.

An off-duty state parks ranger found 25-year-old Omar Rodriguez-Hechemendia lying unresponsive in the street Thursday morning. He had been stabbed multiple times and died after being taken to a hospital.

A trail of blood led to a home, where officers found 36-year-old Danay Morales-Hernandez and the offender dead inside, according to police.

Morales-Hernandez was stabbed multiple times, according to an autopsy. A gun was found at the scene and neighbors had reported hearing gunshots that morning.

All three individuals knew each other, according to police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. No other details of their relationship have been released.