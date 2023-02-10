Las Cruces Bowl Case Marks 33 Years

Las Cruces, NM - Feb. 10 marks 33 years since four children and three adults were targeted in a mass-shooting at a Las Cruces bowling alley.

Four of the victims – three of them children – died that day while one of the adult survivors passed away several years later from complications related to her injuries.

The case, one of the most heinous crimes ever committed in Las Cruces, remains unsolved.

Las Cruces-Dona Ana County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $25,000 for information that helps identify the two men believed to be responsible.

The mass-shooting occurred on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 10, 1990, at Las Cruces Bowl, 1201 E. Amador Ave. Two gunmen forced seven victims into an office, inside the bowling alley, before opening fire on the three adults and four children ages 13, 12, 6 and 2.

About 8:30 a.m. that Saturday, Melissa Repass, a 12-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, heroically called 911 to alert authorities to the crime. Las Cruces police and fire personnel were dispatched to the bowling alley where the victims were found shot execution-style.

First-arriving officers found three victims already dead: 26-year-old Steven Teran, his 6-year-old daughter Paula Holguin and 13-year-old Amy Hauser. Steven Teran’s 2-year-old daughter, Valerie Teran, was rushed to a local hospital but died shortly after arrival.

Wounded during the shooting were Melissa Repass, her mother Stephanie Senac, 34, and 33-year-old Ida Holguin who was not related to Paula or the Terans. They were transported to area hospitals and survived. Senac died nine years later, in 1999, from complications related to her injuries.

Investigators believe the suspects stole an estimated $5,000 in cash from the business before setting fire to the office in what was likely an attempt to destroy evidence. Investigators believe the suspects are Hispanic with dark complexions. Both suspects spoke fluent English.

Las Cruces-Dona Ana County Crime Stoppers continues to offer a $25,000 reward for information that helps identify the men responsible for the mass-shooting. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided online at NMCrimeStoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Information from the Las Cruces Police Department.

