Edgewood police: 3 teen deaths likely from carbon monoxide

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (AP) — Three teenagers have been found dead in a garage in the town of Edgewood and it appears to have been carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Monday.

Edgewood police said the bodies were found Sunday and a propane heater was in use in the garage. According to Chief Roger Jimenez, police were notified of the deaths around 11 a.m. by people who live at the home where the incident occurred.

The names and ages of the three teens were withheld until their families could be notified.

Because the three victims were juveniles, Jimenez said his department was "treading lightly" about releasing information about the deaths. Jimenez said the teens were all from different families in the community but didn't provide the address where the deaths occurred.

He said there was no indication of foul play in the deaths and stressed the importance of carbon monoxide detectors in homes and workplaces.

The teens were students in the Moriarty-Edgewood School District and officials said grief counseling will be available to students and families of the victims.

Edgewood is located 33 miles (53 kilometers) east of Albuquerque.

