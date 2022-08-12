Las Cruces police name suspect in deadly shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM - Police are searching for the man believed to be responsible for Wednesday’s shooting in a Las Cruces hotel that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man and injured another.

Investigators believe Alfred Marquez, 34, is responsible for the shooting. Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Marquez who is charged with a first-degree felony count of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and felon in possession of a firearm.

About 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, police were dispatched to the report of a shooting that occurred at the Super 8 Hotel, 245 La Posada Ln. Officers arrived to find two victims, both men, with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to a Las Cruces hospital.

One of the victims died shortly after arrival at the hospital. He has been identified as 35-year-old Eddie Carbajal. The second victim, a 24-year-old man, received emergency care and was released from the hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting, which occurred in a third-floor room at the Super 8 hotel, was the result of an ongoing dispute between Marquez and one of the victims.

Alfred Marquez is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Las Cruces police, with the assistance from deputies with the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, recovered the Chevrolet pickup Marquez was believed to be driving shortly after the shooting. The vehicle was recovered Wednesday evening at the residence in the village of Dona Ana. Marquez was not located on the premises.

The suspect, Alfred Marquez, is still believed to be armed with a firearm and could be dangerous. His whereabouts are not known at this time. Anyone with information that can help locate Marquez is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

Information from the Las Cruces Police Department.