Pedestrian crash turns fatal

LAS CRUCES, NM - The woman struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the Las Cruces Target store has died as a result of her injuries.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 70-year-old Beatrice Montoya of Las Cruces was walking westbound in the Target parking lot, at 2541 E. Lohman Ave., when she was struck by a black Dodge Ram pickup. Witnesses and passersby rushed to Montoya’s aid prior to the arrival of police and fire personnel.

Montoya was subsequently transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center where she died sometime after arrival.

The 52-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram stopped her vehicle in the parking lot. She was interviewed by police and has been cooperative.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash. Las Cruces police are continuing to investigate the crash.