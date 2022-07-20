Police urge caution as school begins in Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM - With local public schools opening for a new semester, the Las Cruces Police Department encourages motorists to drive with caution, particularly when traveling near school zones and bus stops. Las Cruces police suggest following these tips for a successful – and safe – school year:
Tips for motorists:
- Obey all traffic laws and speed limits, especially the 15 MPH limit in school zones.
- Do not pass other vehicles in school zones or at crosswalks.
- Do not change lanes in school zones.
- Do not make U-Turns in school zones.
- Do not text or otherwise use a cell phone unless it is completely hands-free.
- Stop for school buses that are loading or unloading children.
- Watch for and obey signals from school crossing guards.
- Be alert and watch for children near schools, bus stops and in school parking lots.
- Unless licensed to do so, do not park in handicap spaces to drop off or pick up children.
- Do not park at curbs painted yellow, or red which are designated for emergency vehicles only.
Tips for students:
- Parents of younger students who ride a school bus should consider escorting their children to and from their scheduled bus stop.
- Children should not stand or play in the roadway while waiting for, or leaving, a school bus.
- Students who ride the bus should follow all safety rules and avoid distracting the driver.
- Students who walk should do so in pairs, or groups, for safety and follow rules for pedestrians.
- Students should avoid distractions, such as cell phone and earphone usage, while walking near or crossing roadways.
- Cross streets only at crosswalks and follow the directions given by school crossing guards.
- Students who ride a bike should wear a helmet and follow all safety rules for bicyclists.
- Walk – don’t ride – a bicycle across streets and only in designated crosswalks.
- Teenage students who drive to school should avoid speeding and minimize distractions from cell phone usage, eating, loud music or disruptive passengers.
- Never overload a vehicle. Every passenger must use a safety belt.
- Avoid horseplay on sidewalks, while riding a bus or bicycle, and while traveling in a vehicle.
- Do not share social media posts that suggest a threat against a school or individual. Instead, screen-save the threatening post and immediately report it to authorities.
- If you learn of any threat – direct or suggested – against a school or individual, immediately report it to your teacher or call police.