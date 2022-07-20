Police urge caution as school begins in Las Cruces

Las Cruces, NM - With local public schools opening for a new semester, the Las Cruces Police Department encourages motorists to drive with caution, particularly when traveling near school zones and bus stops. Las Cruces police suggest following these tips for a successful – and safe – school year:

Tips for motorists:

Obey all traffic laws and speed limits, especially the 15 MPH limit in school zones.



Do not pass other vehicles in school zones or at crosswalks.



Do not change lanes in school zones.



Do not make U-Turns in school zones.



Do not text or otherwise use a cell phone unless it is completely hands-free.



Stop for school buses that are loading or unloading children.



Watch for and obey signals from school crossing guards.



Be alert and watch for children near schools, bus stops and in school parking lots.



Unless licensed to do so, do not park in handicap spaces to drop off or pick up children.



Do not park at curbs painted yellow, or red which are designated for emergency vehicles only.



Tips for students:

